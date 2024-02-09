Robotics investments top $749M in December 2023

Robotics companies raised $749 million in December 2023 as a result of 41 investments. You can see each investment in the table below or a PDF version here. Robotics investments reached about $12.9 billion for 2023. In December 2023, makers of autonomous mobile robots for indoor applications such as e-commerce fulfillment were well represented. Examples include GreyOrange ($135M), Cyngn ($5M), Instock ($3.2M) and SWARM Robotics. Companies producing mobile systems for outdoor use also received sizable rounds. For example, Mu Qin Zhi Neng ($5M), Oak Heron Technology ($2.5M), and Greenfield ($2M) all produce systems for agricultural operations, while Gecko Robotics ($100M) provides robots for industrial inspection. U.S. companies received the greatest number of rounds (14) and the greatest investment amount ($512M). This figure was fueled by significant outlays for Shield AI ($200M), a developer of an autonomy stack for aircraft operations, and Gecko Robotics ($100M). Chinese firms also received substantial funding ($170M, 12 companies), of which $85M went to Zhiyuan Robotics, a Shanghai-based developer of humanoid robots. Companies in Germany ($16M), Korea ($11M), and Switzerland ($11M), also received significant rounds. All funding types were well represented in December 2023. For both the total number of investments and the overall amount of funding, most rounds and investment amounts fell into the ‘Other’ category, followed by Series A funding rounds.

Full report : Investments in robots and robotics sector crosses $750 million in December 2023.