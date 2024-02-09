As Fears Rise, Some Australians Seek U.S.-China Détente

Security analysts and officials have said they believe the risk of a nuclear weapon being used somewhere, while still small, has increased to a level not seen in decades. China’s military strategists are now “looking to nuclear weapons not only as a defensive shield, but as a potential sword — to intimidate and subjugate adversaries.” Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are trying to figure out what to do about all of this. Australia, so far, has mostly doubled down on its bond with the United States. The AUKUS security deal between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom will bring American nuclear-propelled submarines to Western Australian ports while new versions are built over the coming decades. But there is also a renewed push by some former officials in Australia to try and bring Beijing and Washington together, seeking to build on common interests and de-escalate tensions.

