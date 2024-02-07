Generative AI In The Workplace: 5 Takeaways From Pioneers In Microsoft Copilot Adoption

The speed of generative AI adoption is breathtaking. We only need look at how ChatGPT achieved wide-scale adoption in under a year—the internet took 17—and the excitement for tools like Microsoft Copilots to put the power of AI at employees’ fingertips. Yet the path to AI value in the workplace is less about flipping the switch on technology — and much more about people, upskilling and organizational change. The acceleration of Microsoft Copilot in 2024 will act as a catalyst for leaders to rapidly get across these strategic considerations. So where do you start? How do you measure value? And what will generative AI look like in your organization? AI value doesn’t start with technology. It starts with what’s most important: people. Employees are clearly ready, with Avanade research showing that 95% of employees are optimistic about AI. And, contrary to the hyped fears that AI will replace humans, most leaders disagree that AI will take people’s jobs. In fact, nearly 10% expect to increase their headcount in 2024 as AI becomes more pervasive. However, there is less confidence that people and processes are ready, with only 36% of CEOs feeling ready for AI adoption. Equally, 63% of leaders recognize that their employees will need to learn new skills to make the most of generative AI. We recommend that you make upskilling a number one consideration in your AI roadmap. It’s something we prioritize through our School of AI, which equips our people with new skills such as “AI prompting”, that will become as ubiquitous as browsing the internet.

