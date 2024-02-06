Supply chains to use GenAI

IDC predicts that by 2026, 60% of A2000 companies will use generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools to support core supply chain processes as well as dynamic supply chain design and will leverage AI to reduce operating costs by 5%. This AI revolution holds significant implications for manufacturers, retailers, and other supply chain participants, promising a more synchronized, responsive, and cost-effective supply chain across the region. The IDC Future Enterprise Resiliency & Spending Survey 2023 revealed that most supply chain organizations in the Asia/Pacific region (80%) expect the economy in 2024 to either remain stagnant or shrink compared to 2023. To stay competitive and keep growing, these companies are focusing on productivity and efficiency. Over the next 5 years, investments in AI will need to focus on creating substantial efficiency gains and cost reductions to counteract the potential economic stagnation. Supply chain organizations are, therefore, poised to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, with a heavy emphasis on AI-driven technologies that can streamline and optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and foster more proactive and predictive supply chain strategies. Enterprises throughout the Asia/Pacific region are starting to acknowledge the importance of utilizing AI to enhance their supply chain processes. This shift is crucial because AI can help companies extract valuable insights from data, enabling predictive analytics and intelligent automation, leading to improved demand forecasting, resource allocation, and customer satisfaction in an increasingly volatile market.

