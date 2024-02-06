Farmers in Spain have joined their European counterparts in protests that are being staged across the country. Farmers in the European Union are demanding more flexibility, tighter controls on the produce of non-EU countries and more help from their government. In several regions, the farmers have blocked roads and caused disruption to motorists.

A large demonstration is planned in Central Madrid later this month. The farmers began protesting in Spain’s northern interior and in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, the southern region of Andalusia, and Extremadura in the west. Spain’s farmers have similar grievances to those farmers protesting in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.

Read More: Spanish farmers join wave of protests