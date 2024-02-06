The president of Nigeria recently delivered a speech that condemned the stereotype that the country is full of cybercriminals and scammers. Cybercrime is a big issue in Nigeria and the economic impact of cybercrime in Nigeria is $500 million annually. President Bola Tinubu explained that cybercrime has damaged the country’s reputation and he stressed that it is not just a Nigeria problem at Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last week.

President Bola Tinubu also explained that the government will offer its support in the efforts to crack down on cybercriminals. Another focus of the event was the concern over young people playing a large role in cybercrime. The offered way to address this is to encourage young people to pursue careers that utilize the same skills.

Read More: Nigerian President Dismisses Nation’s ‘Cybercrime Haven’ Image