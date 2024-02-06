Hundreds missing as thousands of homes burn in Chile wildfires

Wildfires continue to burn homes in Chile’s Valparaíso region and hundreds of people are missing. Over 120 people have been killed in the fires and thousands of homes have been burned. President Gabriel Boric said the fire is the worst catastrophe in the country since the earthquake in 2010.

The fires broke out last week during a heat wave that drew tourists to the seaside towns of Viña Del Mar and Valparaíso, which are typically cooled by the sea breezes. Both cities have been wrapped in smoke due to the fires on the nearby hills. Many people were not able to flee before the fires spread, leading to 123 deaths. The government’s priority is saving lives and stopping the fire. Volunteers are handing out food and clothes to those who have lost their homes.

