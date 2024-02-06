Colombia has agreed with the National Liberation Army to extend a truce deal that expired last week. The government said it has agreed with the armed rebel group to extend the suspension of conflict for an additional six months. There is hope that the deal will end decades of violence in Colombia. ELN is Colombia’s largest remaining armed rebel group and the original truce was signed in August of last year.

The deal in August was a 180-day cease of fighting after lengthy negotiations. The deal was initially extended by five days after it expired last week before being extended for six months. ELN was started in 1964 and is believed to have about 4,000 fighters in Colombia and is also present in Venezuela. The group is known for staging kidnappings for ransom and attacks on oil infrastructure.

Read More: Colombia agrees with ELN rebel group to extend truce