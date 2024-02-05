US Senate Unveils $118bn Deal on Border, Aid for Israel and Ukraine

The United States Senate has unveiled a $118bn bipartisan deal that would boost border security and provide wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine. The bill announced on Sunday would provide $60bn in aid to Ukraine and $14.1bn in military aid to Israel. Also under the deal, the president would be granted new powers to immediately expel migrants if authorities become overwhelmed with asylum claims and applications at the border would be subject to quicker and tougher enforcement.

