Top U.S. Treasury Officials to Visit Beijing for Economic Talks

Top U.S. Treasury officials are visiting Beijing this week for a round of economic talks as the world’s largest economies look to continue engagement efforts that President Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to pursue last year. A Treasury official said that the two days of meetings would include “frank conversations” about China’s use of non market economic practices like government subsidies. The U.S. officials also plan to discuss concerns about industrial overcapacity, which could flood international markets with cheap products. More broadly, the two governments will discuss the macroeconomic outlooks for their countries, as their economies are critical to the health of the overall global economy.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/05/business/us-treasury-officials-china-visit.html