Taylor Swift Deepfakes Originated From AI Challenge

The pornographic deepfakes of Taylor Swift that proliferated on social media late last month originated from an online challenge to break safety mechanisms designed to block people from generating lewd images with artificial intelligence, according to social network analysis company Graphika. For weeks, users of internet forum 4chan have taken part in daily competitions to find words and phrases that could help them bypass the filters on popular image-generation services, which include Microsoft Designer and OpenAI’s DALL-E, the researchers found. The ultimate goal was to create sexual images of prominent female figures such as singers and politicians. “While viral pornographic pictures of Taylor Swift have brought mainstream attention to the issue of AI-generated non-consensual intimate images, she is far from the only victim,” said Cristina López G., a senior analyst at Graphika, in an email. “In the 4chan community where these images originated, she isn’t even the most frequently targeted public figure. This shows that anyone can be targeted in this way, from global celebrities to school children.” A representative for 4chan didn’t respond to a request for comment. According to Graphika’s analysis, the deepfakes originated on that channel in early January before moving to Telegram and then X, which was forced to block all Taylor Swift searches after lewd pictures sparked outrage. One of the images remained on X for 17 hours and had more than 45 million views, according to the Verge. Many text-to-image generation companies have banned certain keywords to stop users from generating harmful content. However, some users on 4chan and other online forums have shared tips on how to break through these safety measures. “These images originated from a community of people motivated by the ‘challenge’ of circumventing the safeguards of generative AI products, and new restrictions are seen as just another obstacle to ‘defeat,’” López G. said.

