How have Red Sea Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi Fighters Affected Companies?

Attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have disrupted international trade on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. The strikes are targeting a route that accounts for about 15 percent of the world’s shipping traffic, forcing several shipping companies to reroute their vessels. The Houthi raids have had impacts on major companies in multiple sectors including: auto, energy, logistics, and retail.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/4/how-have-red-sea-attacks-by-yemens-houthi-fighters-affected-companies