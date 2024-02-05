General Timothy Haugh Takes Lead of NSA and Cyber Command

General Timothy D. Haugh assumed command of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) on Friday, February 2, 2024. President Joe Biden chose Haugh back in May 2023 to take the leadership position that oversees America’s cyber warfare and defense, cryptology, and signals intelligence. General Haugh served in leadership positions at Sixteenth Air Force, Air Forces Cyber, the Joint Force Headquarters Cyber, and in the Intelligence Community, where he worked closely with the NSA while on multiple tours.

