Grateful for E.U. Aid, Ukraine Now Waits for the United States

The European Union approved an assistance package of about $54 billion for Ukraine to help alleviate a potentially severe financial crisis. The money will cover pensions, payments to people displaced by war, and routine outlays such as salaries for teachers and doctors. In thanking the EU, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, also alluded to uncertainty over future American support, which Ukraine also needs. Europe’s commitment, Mr. Zelensky said, would “send a signal across the Atlantic.” A $60 billion aid package for Ukraine is currently languishing in the United States Congress. Without American assistance, the road becomes tougher for Ukraine.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/01/world/europe/ukraine-eu-aid.html