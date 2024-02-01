AI2 open sources text-generating AI models — and the data used to train them

The Allen Institute for AI (AI2), the nonprofit AI research institute founded by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, is releasing several GenAI language models it claims are more “open” than others — and, importantly, licensed in such a way that developers can use them unfettered for training, experimentation and even commercialization. Called OLMo, an acronym for “Open Language MOdels,” the models and the data set used to train them, Dolma — one of the largest public data sets of its kind — were designed to study the high-level science behind text-generating AI, according to AI2 senior software engineer Dirk Groeneveld. “‘Open’ is an overloaded term when it comes to [text-generating models],” Groeneveld told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We expect researchers and practitioners will seize the OLMo framework as an opportunity to analyze a model trained on one of the largest public data sets released to date, along with all the components necessary for building the models.” Open source text-generating models are becoming a dime a dozen, with organizations from Meta to Mistral releasing highly capable models for any developer to use and fine-tune. But Groeneveld makes the case that many of these models can’t really be considered open because they were trained “behind closed doors” and on proprietary, opaque sets of data. By contrast, the OLMo models, which were created with the help of partners including Harvard, AMD and Databricks, ship with the code that was used to produce their training data as well as training and evaluation metrics and logs. In terms of performance, the most capable OLMo model, OLMo 7B, is a “compelling and strong” alternative to Meta’s Llama 2, Groeneveld asserts — depending on the application. On certain benchmarks, particularly those touching on reading comprehension, OLMo 7B edges out Llama 2. But in others, particularly question-answering tests, OLMo 7B is slightly behind.

