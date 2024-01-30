There have been many advances in vision-language models (VLM) that can match natural language queries to objects in a visual scene. And researchers are experimenting with how these models can be applied to robotics systems, which are still lagging in generalizing their abilities. A new paper by researchers at Meta AI and New York University introduces an open-knowledge-based framework that brings pre-trained machine learning (ML) models together to create a robotics system that can perform tasks in unseen environments. Called OK-Robot, the framework combines VLMs with movement-planning and object-manipulation models to perform pick-and-drop operations without training. Robotic systems are usually designed to be deployed in previously seen environments and are poor at generalizing their capabilities beyond locations where they have been trained. This limitation is especially problematic in settings where data is scarce, such as unstructured homes. There have been impressive advances in individual components needed for robotics systems. VLMs are good at matching language prompts to visual objects. At the same time, robotic skills for navigation and grasping have progressed considerably. However, robotic systems that combine modern vision models with robot-specific primitives still perform poorly. “Making progress on this problem requires a careful and nuanced framework that both integrates VLMs and robotics primitives, while being flexible enough to incorporate newer models as they are developed by the VLM and robotics community,” the researchers write in their paper.

Full research : Meta’s OK-Robot performs zero-shot pick-and-drop in unseen environments.