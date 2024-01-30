Israeli forces kill three Palestinian fighters in West Bank hospital raid

Israeli forces killed three members of Palestinian armed groups in. hospital in the occupied West Bank. Footage showed a unit was disguised as medics and other civilians making their way through the hospital with rifles. The Israeli military said the men were hiding in the Jenin hospital, and that one was about to carry out an attack. The Palestinian Authority’s ministry of health accused Israel of carrying out a “new massacre inside hospitals.”

Hamas said the Israeli forces killed three fighters in the attack, one of which was a member of Hamas. Another armed group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad said two of the fighters were its members and one of them at been receiving treatment at the hospital. Tensions have raised significantly in the West Bank since the 7 October attacks, with nearly daily Israeli arrest raids and clashes with Palestinians. Jenin has been a focus for raids for months. Since 7 October, Israeli forces have killed at least 357 Palestinians, including militants, civilians and attackers.

