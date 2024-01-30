At least 10 killed in overnight attack by Baloch rebels in Pakistan

At least six fighters and four security officials were killed in an attack overnight in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The attackers belonged to the Balochistan Liberation Army and targeted military and security installations with guns and rockets in Mach, 65km south of Quetta, Balochistan’s capital.

After facing resistance, the attackers moved to less secure areas. There is a clearing operation underway in the suburbs of the city. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. The inspector general for prisons in Balochistan said the attack cause minor damage tot he police station and connected prison, but all the inmates were safe.

