These are the Countries that have said They Will Pause Funding to UNRWA

Several countries said over the weekend that they would suspend funding for the United Nations agency that provides food, water and other essential services for Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip. These announcements come after Israel accused a dozen employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of participating in the Oct. 7 attacks led by Hamas. The United Nations said on Friday that it had fired the accused workers and was investigating. The following countries said their funding of the agency would be affected in some way: The United States, Germany, Japan, Canada, Netherlands, Britain, Australia, and Finland.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/28/world/middleeast/unrwa-funding-pause-countries-israel-gaza.html