Series of Cyberattacks Hit Ukrainian Critical Infrastructure Organizations

Several Ukrainian critical infrastructure entities were hit in cyber attacks this week. Naftogaz, the country’s largest owned oil and gas company, was one of the organizations that was attacked. The CEO of Ukrposhta, Ukraine’s national postal service provider, said that its postal operating services were disrupted after attackers hit the network infrastructure of its partners. DSBT, a transport safety agency, and Ukraine’s state railway also experienced attacks. The group behind the attack is unknown and it’s unclear if the attacks are connected.

