North Korea’s Kim ‘Guided’ Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile Test: KCNA

North Korean state media say the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, oversaw the launch of two submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM), the second test of the weapon within days. They were testing the newly-developed Pulhwasal-3-31 missiles, which is a new generation of nuclear capable cruise missiles as North Korea seeks to enhance the weapons of the country’s navy. The testing of cruise missiles, which are jet-propelled and fly at lower altitudes, is not banned under United Nations sanctions imposed over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program that outlaw ballistic missile testing.

