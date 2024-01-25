OpenAI’s Altman discussed chip-making venture with members of Congress

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has had discussions with members of Congress about increasing the world’s supply of advanced computer chips necessary to train and run artificial intelligence programs as he seeks to launch a hugely expensive venture to build new chip factories. Altman has discussed where and how to build new semiconductor factories, known in the industry as “fabs,” with members of Congress, according to people familiar with the discussion, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. Advanced semiconductor chips are essential to train and run the AI programs that enable generative AI products like ChatGPT. Altman and other tech leaders insist that AI will fundamentally change the world economy, and having a cheap supply of computer chips is crucial to maintaining U.S. competitiveness economically and militarily. The United States plans to spend billions of dollars to increase domestic chip production, while at the same time blocking the export of advanced AI chips to China with the goal of keeping its military from having access to cutting-edge AI. Other governments are competing for influence, too, and investing in projects like Altman’s could increase their power over the future of the tech industry. Altman is spearheading the initiative to raise billions or even trillions of dollars from investors around the world because he believes chips will become more vital to economic and technological development as AI continues to advance, one of the people said.

Full story : Sam Altman has had discussions with members of the US Congress about where and how to build fabs to increase the supply of advanced chips for AI.