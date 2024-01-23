Why Every Modern Leader Is Now A Chief AI Officer

AI is no longer just a technological tool. It’s a significant societal influencer, reshaping the way we work, communicate and interact. As it becomes increasingly accessible, its transformative power is being recognized by organizations worldwide, leading to the introduction of a new leadership role: the Chief AI Officer. However, the evolution of AI impacts every aspect of an organization, from strategy and operations to processes and culture. Consequently, the responsibility for AI can no longer be relegated to a single individual or department. Instead, every modern leader must view AI as a strategic imperative and a fundamental competency. In essence, they must become ‘Chief AI Officers’ themselves, assuming three critical roles: AI Expert, AI Coach and AI Movement Maker. Love it or hate it, AI is here to stay. In fact, according to a recent survey by Korn Ferry, over 82% of senior leaders believe AI will have a significant impact on their business. In addition, The Conference Board found that 56% of workers are already using generative AI on the job. That means every modern leader needs to become an AI expert, not necessarily a technical one, but someone who understands the basics: what AI can and cannot do and how it can be applied to their own domain. A pivotal competency for these modern leaders will be the ability to identify the opportunities and challenges that AI can effectively address within their field. They must possess the acumen to evaluate the feasibility of AI solutions for their unique problems. Moreover, these leaders will need to diligently monitor the performance and impact of AI systems within their domain. Only then can they confidently guide their organizations through the ongoing AI transformation journey.

