Turkey’s parliament set to vote on Sweden’s NATO bid this week

The Turkish parliament is set to debate Sweden’s NATO membership bid with a vote expected this week. The debate in the Grand National Assembly is due to take place on Tuesday, with a vote likely in the same day, or on Thursday.

Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s membership bid would leave Hungary as the last holdout in a process that Sweden and its neighbor Finland game in a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. On Tuesday, Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban said he invited his Swedish counterpart for a visit to negotiate on joining the military alliance. Finland became the 31st member of the alliance last April. Sweden and Finland pursued a policy of military non-alignment during the Cold War era confrontation between Russia and the United States, however, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upturned geopolitical calculations.

