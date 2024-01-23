OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Turkey’s parliament set to vote on Sweden’s NATO bid this week

Global Risk, News Briefs / by

The Turkish parliament is set to debate Sweden’s NATO membership bid with a vote expected this week. The debate in the Grand National Assembly is due to take place on Tuesday, with a vote likely in the same day, or on Thursday.

Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s membership bid would leave Hungary as the last holdout in a process that Sweden and its neighbor Finland game in a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. On Tuesday, Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban said he invited his Swedish counterpart for a visit to negotiate on joining the military alliance. Finland became the 31st member of the alliance last April. Sweden and Finland pursued a policy of military non-alignment during the Cold War era confrontation between Russia and the United States, however, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upturned geopolitical calculations.

Read More: Turkey’s parliament set to vote on Sweden’s NATO bid this week



Continue the conversation on the OODA Network Slack channel. | Not a member? Join today!

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.