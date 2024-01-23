For years, small and midsize manufacturers (SMM) have seen automation as out of reach. Between budget constraints, limited expertise and the perception that robots are only for the big players, many SMMs assume automation isn’t a viable option for them. However, today’s reality paints a different story. Advancements in robotics and modular automation platforms have brought flexible, affordable solutions within the practical reach of nearly every company. As labor shortages persist and quality demands intensify, SMMs can no longer afford to remain on the sidelines. Notably, 35% of companies are planning to integrate physical robotics, according to analyst firm Forrester. So, what’s causing this gap between perception and today’s reality? In part, outdated ideas of automation that no longer apply. Lost Jobs – Among the most pernicious and longstanding myths about industrial automation is that it will reduce opportunities for human workers by eliminating jobs. However, this is not the case. For example, frontline workers face repetitive strain and physical injuries when handling manual, labor-intensive tasks, such as ensuring the correct number of widgets in each box. Imagine the transformative impact on the workday for a career widget-counter who seizes the opportunity for reskilling or upskilling. This individual could transition from a tedious task to roles that leverage human strengths, such as programming and maintaining the new automated process or understanding a nuanced quality-control position ill-suited for a robot. With automation handling rote activities, employees gain not only variety but also purpose. No longer constrained by output speed, they can drive continuous improvements or quality assurance efforts. And by mastering new skills, they regain a sense of progress that is too often lacking in static positions.

Full commentary : Myths Holding Smaller Manufacturers Back From Adopting Automation.