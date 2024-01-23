As we turn the page on another year, it’s a great time to review what we’re likely to see in cybersecurity in 2024. From a high-level view, many things will remain the same—ransomware and data leakage will persist as the key concerns—but new technologies and threat vectors will ensure that security programs continue to be critically important. Here’s a brief recap of what we’re watching, in no particular order: The Impact Of AI – Last year saw an explosion in consumer and business usage of artificial intelligence (AI), spurred by the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. AI is actually a fairly old technology; it’s been used in many industries, including by cybersecurity vendors, for a decade or more. The new availability for end-users through ChatGPT, Bing, Bard and others can be invaluable tools to boost creativity, propel productivity and enhance workflows in general. AI remains a field in disarray, although regulation is underway. Meanwhile, there are multiple threat vectors of concern in AI. For example, data has to feed into the AI model, and that data just becomes a new target for hacktivists and other actors as well as potentially providing new points of entry into your network. Phishing and other social engineering exploits are another area to watch. In the past, phishing scams were fairly easy to identify due to misspellings, bad grammar and stilted language. Now, with AI, these tactics have become more polished, accurate and targeted. For instance, imagine getting a deepfake voice message generated by AI from your “CEO” asking for confidential information. How would you respond?

Full report : 2024 Cybersecurity Predictions: AI, IoT, EVs And More.