Egypt’s El-Sisi says Cairo will not Allow Any Threat to Somalia

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has said Cairo stands shoulder to shoulder with Somalia and has slammed Ethiopia’s agreement with Somaliland to obtain access to the sea and establish a marine force base. Somaliland, a region strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into a civil conflict. The region has maintained its own government despite a lack of international recognition. On January 1, Ethiopia said it would consider recognizing Somaliland’s independence in return for the port access. Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia, rejected the deal as a violation of international law. On Sunday, Ethiopia rejected criticism from Egypt over the deal, saying it was merely a commercial agreement aimed at securing access to the sea and not an attempt to annex land.

