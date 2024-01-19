War Is on the Agenda in Davos, but the Focus Is Elsewhere

The leaders and executives gathering at the World Economic Forum are overwhelmingly focused on artificial intelligence and populist politics rather than the current two wars happening. Gaza and Ukraine have made daily appearances on the public agenda in Davos, however, they were not able to hold the collective attention of the gathering. Everyone wants to talk about how A.I. and this year’s elections, especially in the United States, could shake up the world. One possible explanation for this is that attendees and leaders do not view either war as a significant threat at the moment to the global economy.

