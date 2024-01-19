‘Credibility at Stake’: Why did Iran Strike Inside Pakistan amid Gaza War?

In just two days this week, Iran launched missiles – first into Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region and Syria, and then into Pakistan – in attacks that could further inflame tensions in a region on edge. These rapid attacks by Iran on three different neighbors have sparked concerns of a regional escalation and triggered questions over the timings of Tehran’s decision to launch cross-border strikes, given Israel’s continuing war on Gaza. Analysts say the reason for these attacks is a show of strength at a time Iran feels threatened.

