Russia’s top diplomat has rejected a proposal to resume dialogue on nuclear arms control from the United States. Sergey Lavrov said the discussion would be impossible while Washington provides military support to Ukraine. Lavrov accused the West of fueling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to increase strikes on Russian territory. Lavrov also warned that Moscow will achieve its goals in the conflict, despite Western support for Ukraine.

Lavrov stated that Moscow rejected the United States offer to resume contacts in the sphere of nuclear arms control and said that the United States must first revise its current policy toward Russia. Lavrov claimed that Washington’s push for nuclear talks revival was driven by a desire to inspect Russia’s nuclear sites. This is seen as indecent in view of Ukraine’s attacks on Russian nuclear-capable bomber bases during the ongoing conflict between the two countries. Lavrov also accused the West of blocking any talks on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and claimed the West is inciting a ramp up of attacks on Russia.

Read More: Russia’s Lavrov rejects US proposal to resume nuclear arms talks