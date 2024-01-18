Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes into Iran, killing nine people

Pakistan has launched missile strikes into Iran after Iran carried out strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday. The retaliatory strikes hit “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, according to Pakistan. The strikes killed nine people.

The reciprocal air strikes came as tensions in the Middle East are high with several ongoing and overlapping crises. Israel is fighting the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and is exchanging fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria are targeting US forces and the US and UK have struck the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, who have been disrupting shipping. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said its strikes around the Iranian city of Sarabvan came after credible intelligence of impending terrorist activities. The foreign ministry also stated it fully respects Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan’s army said the strikes were conducted with drones, rockets and long-range missiles and targeted the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front.

China, Turkey, and the Taliban government of Afghanistan have called for restraint and dialogue during the conflict.

