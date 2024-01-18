Adversaries exploit trends, target popular GenAI apps

In 2023, ChatGPT was the most popular generative AI application, accounting for 7% of all enterprise usage. Netskope expects the number of users accessing AI apps int he enterprise to continue to rise moderately, however there is also an emerging population of power users who are steadily growing their use of generative AI apps.

While growing AI app usage, employees are more likely to expose sensitive data including personal information, credentials or intellectual property. Organizations are being encouraged to implement reasonable controls and advanced data security capabilities, while focusing on how employees can use AI productively.

Adoption of cloud applications continued to rise throughout the year, and the number of cloud apps being accessed increases by an average of 19% per year. The most common way attackers gained access in 2023 was through social engineering. This way, adversaries can find their way into systems that quickly patch against known security vulnerabilities and limit remote access. The most widespread schemes used social engineering attacks like phishing to steal credentials and Trojans to trick victims into installing malware. Cloud apps and shopping sites were among the top targets throughout the year for phishing scams. The majority of adversary activity targeting Netskope customers in 2023 was criminally motivated.

