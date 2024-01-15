Russia Dismisses Davos Discussion on Ukrainian President’s Peace Plan

Zelenskyy’s proposal, discussed by 83 delegations, calls for Russia to pull its troops back, restore Ukraine’s state borders, and face up to war crimes. Russia has dismissed discussion of the proposed peace plan by Ukraine at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland as pointless. The talks in the Swiss mountain resort will achieve nothing without Moscow’s participation. Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, called it a “good sign” that the number of participants in the string of conferences is expanding. However, Ukraine insists that it will not discuss the plan with Russia. Zelenskyy has decreed that any talks with Russia are illegal. That has motivated Russia, which controls a little less than a fifth of Ukrainian territory, to dismiss the idea as absurd.

