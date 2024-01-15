LimX Dynamics’ humanoid robot achieves real-time perceptive stair-climbing

Humanoid robotics has been evolving at a rapid pace, with several companies introducing advanced robots to the market. Tesla’s Optimus, Unitree’s H1, Agility Robotics’ Digit, and Boston Dynamics Atlas are just a few examples of versatile robots that have impressed us with their advancements. Recently, Chinese firm LimX Dynamics has also made significant progress in this field with the development of quadruped and biped robots. Now, for the first time, the company has showcased a test of its humanoid robot, codenamed CL-1. The robot has completed dynamic tasks such as climbing stairs, walking down slopes, and moving indoors and outdoors in different environments. According to LimX Dynamics, CL-1 is one of the few humanoid robots capable of dynamic stair climbing through real-time terrain perception. The company has achieved this feat by utilizing sophisticated motion control and AI algorithms, proprietary high-performance actuators, and hardware systems. The biped bot is designed to serve as a platform for tackling cutting-edge technology challenges in humanoid robots. Developed from the point-foot bipedal P1, CL-1 started as a stable and efficient base for developing and testing motion control algorithms for humanoid robots. While there are limited details available regarding CL-1, LimX Dynamic claims to have advanced humanoid robot evolution by upgrading CL-1 with improved perception algorithms, enabling a full-loop integration of perception, control, and hardware. This integration liberates humanoid robots from the constraints of blind movement, allowing them to interact with their surroundings in real time. Last month, indoor and outdoor tests were conducted, where a robot was able to assess stairs, slopes, and curbs independently. It adjusted its gait in real time to traverse them without any incidents. The robot wasn’t merely preprogrammed to move its legs in a precise manner that matched each of the specific challenges.

Full report : LimX Dynamics’ first humanoid robot can climb stairs based on realtime terrain perception.