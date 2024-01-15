Key Elements for a Successful Cyber Risk Management Strategy

Yoav Nathaniel, CEO at Silk Security, anticipates a growing pressure on organizations to implement effective cyber risk management programs, driven by regulations such as the SEC’s Cybersecurity Disclosure Rule. The most common mistake that companies make in their cyber risk resolution strategies is lacking standardization for cyber risk resolution processes, leading to various security teams duplicating their remediation efforts. Another common mistake is not implementing effective processes to factor both threat context and environmental context into cyber risk prioritizations. Effective cyber risk management involves discovering risks and doing something proactively about those risks. Regulations such as the SEC’s Cybersecurity Disclosure Rule are adding pressure and urgency for organizations to adopt more effective cyber risk management programs, or face material repercussions.

