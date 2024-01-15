If These ‘Very Dangerous’ Apps are on Your Phone, Delete them Today

A serious new warning this week has been targeted at smartphone users who have been tricked into installing malicious apps on their devices. The latest report exposes copycat downloads that trick users into believing they’re established apps and add-ons from major providers—“WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal clones and mods remain a popular vehicle for malware,” warns ESET. It’s the popularity of such apps that make them so attractive to threat actors. With Apple’s App Store famously locked down, and Google’s more lapse store continuing to tighten its defenses, these bad actors resort to social engineering tricks to get to you, and you’re likely to see these very dangerous offerings hit your email or messaging apps as links.

