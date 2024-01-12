UK to Increase Military Funding for Ukraine as PM Sunak Visits Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Kyiv to announce a new package of support for Ukraine, including an increase in military funding for its war against Russia. He is expected to announce that the military funding for Ukraine will be 2.5 billion pounds for the next financial year. The funding would cover long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition and maritime security. Britain is the second-biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, giving a total of 4.6 billion pounds ($3.3bn) in 2022 and 2023.

