U.S.-Led Strikes Spark Outrage in Middle East

On Friday, America launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after a series of Houthi attacks against ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis have said they are targeting Israeli ships and vessels headed to Israel in an effort to support Palestinians in Gaza. Many in the Middle East, including some U.S. allies, condemned the American-led airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen and warned that they risked causing a broader conflict in the region. A Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdul Salam, said there was no justification for the strikes on Yemen because its actions do not threaten international shipping, and vowed that the group would continue to target Israeli ships and those heading to Israel. Hamas and Hezbollah, which like the Houthis are backed by Iran, also condemned the strikes. Even close U.S. ally Oman, which often mediates between the Houthis and international parties, expressed concern, a reflection of the fear that the American-led action would not deter the Houthis but would only inflame regional conflict.

