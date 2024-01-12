OpenAI’s custom GPT Store is now open for business

OpenAI’s GPT Store, where users can share their custom chatbots, finally launched Wednesday after a monthslong delay. The store brings more potential use cases to ChatGPT and expands OpenAI’s ecosystem beyond what the company builds for customers. Since announcing the GPT Builder program in November, OpenAI said more than 3 million bots — called GPTs — have been created by users. (Yours truly included; I made a GPT that suggests synonyms for common words). The company said it plans to highlight useful GPTs weekly inside the store. The company originally planned to open the GPT Store in November before delaying it to December and finally to January. The platform lets people who’ve created their own chatbots publicly share their versions of ChatGPT. So far, only those who subscribe to OpenAI’s paid tiers can make and use custom GPTs. OpenAI also announced it will start a revenue sharing program with GPT creators in the first quarter of the year. GPT builders will be paid based on user engagement with their chatbots, but the company hasn’t shared specifics yet on what that looks like in practice. Ahead of the GPT Store’s opening, OpenAI said it established a new review system to ensure custom GPTs meet its brand guidelines and usage policies. It also updated how to report GPTs users find harmful or unsafe. The GPT Store will roll out to users of ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, along with subscribers to a new tier called Team. ChatGPT Team is a paid version of ChatGPT targeted for smaller teams of around 150 people. Like ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Team offers access to GPT-4, DALL-E 3, and OpenAI’s Advanced Data Analysis feature, and control over data. OpenAI said ChatGPT Team data and conversations will not be used to train any of its models. Subscribers to ChatGPT Team can also create custom GPTs for their teams’ specific needs or use other GPTs on the store.

Full report : After delays, OpenAI finally opens the custom GPT store with ChatGPT Team option among others.