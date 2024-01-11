UN Security Council demands Houthis halt Red Sea attacks as US and UK warn of strikes

The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthis rebel.s to cease its attacks in the Red Sea. The resolution was approved on Wednesday as the United States and Britain have been hinting that military strikes may be their next course of action in the region. The Iran-backed militants have been launching missiles and drones at vessels in the shipping lane, which they claim is a result of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of consequences for continued Houthis attacks. The US and other nations have a number of ships in the critical area as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian. The operation is a multinational effort of over 20 countries to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea.

