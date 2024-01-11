Google Trims Hundreds of Jobs as It Marshals Resources for AI

Google laid off hundreds of employees in several areas of the business on Wednesday, a sign of further cost reductions at the search giant as it continues to reverse a pandemic hiring spree. The cuts affected employees in divisions including those working on Google’s Assistant program, hardware and internal software tools, the company said. The exact size and scope of the layoffs couldn’t immediately be determined. A Google spokesman said the company was “responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead.” The company said it is helping those affected to look for other roles internally. The co-founders of Fitbit, James Park and Eric Friedman, will also be leaving the company as part of the reorganization, Google said. Google parent Alphabet, led by CEO Sundar Pichai, has been trying to marshal resources toward developments in artificial intelligence while also cutting back on spending. Amazon also laid off hundreds of employees across its film and television studio and Twitch streaming platform on Wednesday in an effort to rein in costs. Alphabet cut 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of staff, in its largest-ever layoffs almost a year ago. The company later made smaller cuts affecting hundreds of recruiters and dozens of other employees in areas ranging from the self-driving car business Waymo to the Google News product. The company had 182,381 employees at the end of September, according to regulatory filings. It employed as many as 190,711 workers before the layoffs last year, in addition to tens of thousands of contractors.

Full report : Google lays off hundreds of staff working on Assistant and says the restructuring would help improve Assistant as the company explores integrating newer AI tech.