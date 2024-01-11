Beirut Airport Cyberattack Targets Hezbollah

Screen displays at the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Lebanon were defaced with messages on January 7th after hackers compromised the displays. The messages criticized Hezbollah and Iran. Multiple flight information displays were defaced with the same message throughout Beirut’s main international airport.

The same attack disrupted the smooth operation of the airport’s baggage handling system, which police putting greater reliance on the use of police dogs during baggage inspection checks. The attack was carried out in the name of a Christian Lebanese group, Soldiers of God. The messages criticize both Iran and Hezbollah for drawing Lebanon towards a war with Israel. However, the Christian Lebanese group named in the messages has denied any involvement in the hack on social media.

