BEC Gang Conspirator Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

A man in the United States who assisted a Nigeria-based criminal organization has been sentenced 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $1.46 million in restitution. The group participated in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and the US man is required to pay restitution for his part in the schemes.

Olugbenga Lawal, base in Indianapolis, worked with the organization to defraud individuals and businesses across the United States using BEC and romance-based scams. Lawal is a Nigerian national and laundered money by converting the fraud dollars in multiple US bank accounts into Nigerian currency for the cybercrime group. He and the group operated between January 2019 and June 2020, collecting over $3.6 million.

