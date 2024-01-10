Artificial intelligence remains one of the buzziest technologies around, and it’s no surprise that it’s been a main attraction at CES 2024. Though AI was mainly represented in chatbots in the past year, companies are now finding more innovative ways to incorporate the technology into hardware, including everything from futuristic robots to laptops to products that would have never been possible before. With so many AI-related announcements at CES this year, it can be difficult to distinguish between what’s simple AI-washing and what’s actual visionary technology. To help you understand what’s most important, I’ve created a roundup of the AI and robots that have distinguished themselves from the rest based on factors such as helpfulness, uniqueness, and purposefulness. The Motion Pillow uses AI to help tackle snoring problems and give you a better night’s sleep. The AI Motion System detects a user’s snoring and slowly inflates airbags to lift their head and open their airway to reduce it. The accompanying app tracks sleep data, including snoring time, airbag operation time, sleep score, sleep time, and even recordings of your snoring to play back later. To build on the technology, the company also introduced an accompanying Motion Ring to monitor your sleep status in real time and send data to the motion system for a more seamless experience. The combination of the ring with the pillow, known as motionsleep, earned the CES 2024 Innovation Award in the Smart Home category. The Bmind Smart Mirror claims to be the world’s first AI-powered smart mirror for mental wellness, according to manufacturer Baracoda. Leveraging generative AI, the mirror can provide personalized recommendations such as light therapy sessions, guided meditation, and self-affirmations based on your mental state, to help improve your mood and manage stress.

Full report : The best robots and AI innovations we’ve seen at CES 2024 so far.