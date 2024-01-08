Major IT, Crypto Firms Exposed to Supply Chain Compromise via New Class of CI/CD Attack 

Tens of thousands of public GitHub repositories are vulnerable to malicious code injection via self-hosted GitHub Actions runners, which could lead to high-impact supply chain attacks, security researchers warn. A self-hosted runner attached to a repository can be used by any workflow running in that repository’s context. According to the researcher, an attacker who discovers a repository of interest, can then check whether it has a self-hosted runner attached and use a fork pull request to become a contributor to that repository, which would then allow them to run workflows on the runner without requiring approval.

