Law Firm Orrick Reveals Extensive Data Breach, Over Half a Million Affected

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, a law firm that specializes in cyberattacks, disclosed that more than 600,000 individuals were impacted by a data breach that happened in early 2023. The company said attackers had unauthorized access to a portion of its network for a period between February and March 2023. Personal information pertaining to the customers of its clients was compromised in the attack, which included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or other government ID numbers, passport numbers, email addresses, financial account details, tax identification numbers, medical and health information, health insurance and healthcare provider details, online account credentials, and credit or debit card numbers. Orrick is not aware of any misuse of the affected personal information.

