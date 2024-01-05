White House Says North Korea Providing Russia with Ballistic Missiles

The White House accused North Korea on Thursday of providing Russia with ballistic missiles that Moscow has begun to fire on targets in Ukraine, and said that in return North Korea was seeking a range of Russian military technologies. The North Korean-produced missiles, with a range of 550 miles, were shipped to Russia in violation of United Nations restrictions on the North. Such a move by North Korea poses two major challenges to the United States. It suggests that Russia is bolstering its own production of missiles with new supplies at a time when Congress is still holding up additional aid to Ukraine. And it suggests that Russia, which once cooperated with the United States in trying to restrain North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, is now considering helping the North develop better delivery systems.

