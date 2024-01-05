Pakistan’s Senate Approves Resolution to Delay February 8 General Elections

Pakistan’s Senate has passed a non-binding resolution demanding a delay in the national general elections, scheduled on February 8. Independent legislator Dilawar Khan sought to push back the election date due to the “prevailing security conditions” in the country as well as the cold weather. In his resolution, Khan said Pakistan’s interior ministry has “conveyed serious threats to [the] lives of prominent politicians” and highlighted an increasing number of security incidents, mainly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

