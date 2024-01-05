North Korea Fires Artillery Towards South’s islands, Prompting Evacuations

North Korea has fired more than 200 rounds of artillery shells into the sea near a tense maritime border and towards two South Korean islands. Seoul has called this “an act of provocation” as it responded with live fire drills. The exchange on Friday led residents of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong – two remote South Korean islands – to evacuate to bomb shelters at the instruction of Seoul’s military. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said this act “threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula.” The Ministry of National Defense in Seoul said the military was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the United States.

