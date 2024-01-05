Israeli Defense Minister Outlines New Phase in Gaza War

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has outlined Israel’s plans for the next phase of its assault on the besieged Gaza Strip and future scenarios for the days after the war ends. He said their new combat approach in the northern region of the Gaza strip would include raids, demolishing tunnels, air and ground strikes, and special forces operations. In the south, the operation would continue to try to eliminate Hamas leaders and rescue Israeli hostages.

Gallant also outlined Israel’s plans for Gaza after the war. He said Hamas would no longer control Gaza and Israel would reserve its operational freedom of action. But he said there would be no Israeli civilian presence and Palestinian bodies would be in charge of the enclave.

